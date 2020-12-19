Not here for the rumors! Chrishell Stause spoke out on Friday, December 18, following a trip to Cabo with boyfriend Keo Motsepe, former Dancing With the Stars‘ partner Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo.

“If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below,” the relator, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, next to a photo of her and Motsepe, 31, at the luxurious Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos. “If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way! XO.”

The Selling Sunset star and the South African dancer went Instagram official earlier this month, shocking Dancing With the Stars fans. Stause was partnered with Savchenko, 37, on season 29 of the ABC reality show. In November, his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced that the pair had split after 14 years of marriage, sparking speculation that he had a relationship with his dance partner — something both Stause and Savchenko denied.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” the All My Children alum wrote via Instagram at the time, referencing her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Justin Hartley. “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”

The Russia native, who shares two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Samdanova, 36, also shot down the claims in a statement.

“I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” the pro dancer told Us Weekly at the time. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Savchenko moved on from his marriage with Scerbo, 30, and the foursome enjoyed their vacation together. “They are just starting to get to know each other,” a source told Us on Tuesday, December 15 about the new romance. “Gleb has been dating Cassie for a few weeks now. They are having fun together, it’s a fun and flirty time for them both.”