Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay’s friendship started with a cat connection, and after more than a decade, they are still the purr-fect pair.

Swift has been a fan of Hargitay’s long-running drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in which the actress plays Detective Olivia Benson, for years. In June 2014, Swift paid homage to her favorite crime solver by naming her cat Olivia Benson. (Swift also has a feline named after Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy and Benjamin Button, a nod to the 2008 Brad Pitt movie.)

“When she named her cat, I had so much going on,” Hargitay exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2014, noting she gifted Swift an engraved collar for the pet after learning of the name. “I was out of town, and when things calmed down, I thought it warranted a real something [special]. That’s so sweet and too fabulous.”

Nearly a decade later, Hargitay returned the favor by naming her pet Karma in November 2023 in honor of Swift’s hit song off her Midnights album.

“Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle ⭕️ LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! 😻,” Swift wrote in the comments section of Hargitay’s kitten announcement in December 2023.

Scroll down to relive Swift and Hargitay’s best friendship moments:

June 2014

Swift introduced her fans to her cat Olivia Benson, named after Hargitay’s SVU character. Three months later, Hargitay posted a photo via Instagram of the custom cat collar she had made for Swift’s furry friend.

August 2014

The twosome spent time together at a New York City concert featuring their mutual friend, Ingrid Michaelson. “Taylor is so great — beautiful, girly and lovely,” Hargitay told Us of Swift in October of that year after the hangout.

Hargitay and Swift’s bond was instant. “She’s a huge fan of the show and was so gracious,” the actress recalled, explaining how the cat collar came into play, “When we met, I knew I had to do something great [to repay her].”

May 2015

Hargitay was one of the many famous faces that appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, which debuted at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on Grey’s, was among the other celebrities included, as were Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and more.

“It’s just so awesome and it makes me feel super badass,” Hargitay said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that same month. “I feel like my cool-factor went up with the kids and I’m really grateful, Taylor.”

June 2015

The Can’t Hurry Love alum made a surprise appearance as one of Swift’s guests during her 1989 Tour in Philadelphia. Hargitay walked the catwalk alongside the singer to a roaring crowd.

August 2015

When Swift won Video of the Year at the 2015 MTV VMAs, Hargitay was part of her squad at the award show. “My girl @TaylorSwift. She won! So glad to be there with the #GirlSquad tonight to represent and watch you win! You earned it. #JusticeIsServed #BadBlood #BestVid #MadLove #JusticeAndCatastrophe,” the actress wrote via Instagram after the event.

November 2015

Hargitay received her own MTV VMAs moonperson statue for being part of the “Bad Blood” music video. She celebrated by posing for a photo with Swift and her cat counterpart.

“#SorryLiv, I hate to take away your chew toy, but #ThisMoonMan 🌝is #ThisOliviaBenson’s,” Hargitay joked via Instagram. “And remember, #UsLivsGottaStickTogether, so #LivYourLife. Oh, and #ThankYou @TaylorSwift. Always so much fun seeing you too.”

May 2023

“Thank you magnificent and miraculous @taylorswift for your magic. It’s such a gift to be in your stunning, sparkly, powerful and délicate wonderland,” Hargitay gushed via Instagram after attending Swift’s Nashville Eras Tour concert. “How do you make a stadium filled with 70,000 people feel like your cozy living room♥️ You are pure magic! Thank you for exquisite talent, your courage and all your wisdom. Your STAMINA!!and your #SHIMMER #ShakeItOff glorious night @reesewitherspoon and avaphillippe♥️💃🏻🙏🏼😘 #Nashville #erastour.”

October 2023

Hargitay brought her daughter, Amaya, as her date to the Los Angeles movie premiere of Taylor Swift: Eras Tour.

November 2023

“Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱 #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat,” Hargitay wrote via Instagram, introducing her followers to her pet. The caption referenced lyrics from Swift’s single “Karma” off her 2022 album Midnights.

January 2024

Hargitay teased that her SVU character, Olivia Benson, might be in her Lover era going into season 25 of the NBC series. “I was listening to [Lover] last night as I was running on the treadmill. I listened to also 1989 because that’s good to run to,” Hargitay exclusively dished to Us, calling “Paper Rings” her “favorite” Lover track.

However, the actress shared that there is one Swift track that has a deeper meaning. “My favorite one is, I don’t know what album this is, sorry, ‘Invisible String.’ That’s my song with my children. Really gorgeous,” she added of the Folklore song.

February 2024

While Swift didn’t attend Hargitay’s 60th birthday bash in January 2024, Hargitay said she was there in spirit. “The highlight was each one of my children sang to me,” Hargitay recalled during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, discussing the party her husband, Peter Hermann, one month prior.

“My oldest son sang first, and he sang — well, he sang two songs — he sang ‘Blue Bayou’ by Linda Ronstadt, which is one of my favorite songs, and he also sang ‘Blue Christmas.’ It’s a little inside joke that we have,” she revealed. “Then, my daughter sang ‘Long Live’ by Taylor Swift. And then, my youngest son, who’s 12, sang ‘Crazy Train’ by Ozzy Osbourne.”’