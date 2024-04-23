Your account
Taylor Swift Beats Boyfriend Travis Kelce for 2024 Webby Award — But He Still Came Out Victorious

By
Taylor Swift Beats Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce for a 2024 Webby Award
Taylor Swift took home a trophy at the 2024 Webby Awards — and beat boyfriend Travis Kelce in the process.

On Tuesday, April 23, the Webby winners were announced with Swift, 34, taking home a win in the Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social) category after she teamed up with Vote.org for National Voter Registration Day. Swift collaborated with the website in September 2023 to register fans to vote ahead of Election Day that year.

The singer beat out Kelce, who was nominated for his collaboration with The Cheesecake Factory. (The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 34, wore an outfit that looked similar to the restaurant’s takeout bags when arriving to an NFL game in January.) The other nominees included Amaury Guichon’s Whimsical Wonka Suitcase, M·A·C COSMETICS x TUBEGIRL and The Ad You Stay In.

While Travis didn’t nab that award, he and brother Jason Kelce took home a separate Webby for Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts). The sibling duo famously host the “New Heights” podcast. (They beat out “Bitch Sesh,” “Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast,” “Questlove Supreme” and “We Can Do Hard Things.”)

While the Webby winners have already been announced, there will be an in-person ceremony hosted by Amber Ruffin on Monday, May 13, taking place in New York City.

Since both Swift and Travis have picked up a win, fans are wondering whether the couple will make an appearance at the forthcoming show. While it seems unlikely, as the duo have yet to walk a red carpet together, Swift will also be on the European leg of her Eras Tour. She’s set to perform in Paris from Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12. It’s currently unclear whether Travis will be by her side as she hits the road once again.

Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023, months after the NFL star discussed her tour on the “New Heights” podcast that July.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift shared during her TIME magazine cover story, published in December 2023. The singer also noted that she and Travis “started hanging out right after that.”

She went on to say that the duo “had a significant amount of time” together that no one knew about.

“We got to get to know each other,” she added. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

