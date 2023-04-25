Soon she’ll get better! Taylor Swift addressed fan concern after concertgoers noticed she had injured her hand during one of her recent Eras Tour performances.

“Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” Swift, 33, wrote via Twitter on Monday, April 24, alongside images from her three shows in Houston, Texas. “PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm.”

The Folklore singer, who is gearing up for her concerts in Atlanta next weekend, quipped that the accident was “all very Mercury in retrograde coded” and she was all “good.”

“Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all,” she gushed.

Following her explanation, fans flocked to the comments section to share their relief and praised the Grammy winner for her ability to push through her performance.

“Your mental and physical strength is truly inspiring. Thank you for assuring us you’re okay,” one person wrote, while another replied, “So glad you’re ok, Taylor. Stay safe please!!!!!”

Swift has had her fair share of mishaps during the Eras Tour, which kicked off last month and marks her first time on the road in over five years. The Evermore songstress once again remained unbothered after a wardrobe malfunction left her in need of assistance during her Tampa, Florida, concert on April 13.

While performing “Lavender Haze,” the sparkly purple garter Swift was wearing with her sequin Oscar de la Renta T-shirt dress broke. The “Shake It Off” singer did not let the fluke stop the show, however, and walked over to her background vocalists who helped remove the accessory.

As they adjusted her frock, Swift belted out “I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)” — a timely lyric for the awkward situation. The “Anti-Hero” artist hilariously poked fun at the fashion faux pas by nodding and gesturing as she finished the lyric.

Swift has faced her fair share of behind-the-scenes drama on tour as well. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the Pennsylvania and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who were first linked in May 2017, called it quits after six years together. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the Conversations With Friends actor, 32, was finding it hard to deal with Swift’s A-list celebrity status.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider explained, adding that the songwriter isn’t at “fault” for the breakup, Alwyn “just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

Prior to their split, Swift and Alwyn worked hard to keep their romance under wraps. The duo first got together when the pop star was having a difficult time in the spotlight following her splits from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and amid her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” Swift revealed in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

While the exes have not spoken out about calling it quits, a source told Us exclusively that the “Invisible String” artist is “handling the breakup really well” and “feeling optimistic” about her future.

“She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason,” the insider revealed, sharing that Swift is “enjoying her freedom” but is still “adjusting to the single life.”

The source added that while Swift “isn’t even thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon,” the “Ivy” singer is doing “great” in this new chapter of her life.