The best couples help each other grow, and Taylor Swift is helping Travis Kelce expand his culinary tastes.

Travis, 35, opened up about being a “picky” eater on the Wednesday, October 9, episode of his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “It’s not even judging [certain foods]. It’s just, like, a mental block,” he explained.

When asked by Jason, 36, whether or not he likes curry, Travis stated, “Dude, you know I’m starting to open up to the lean cuisine.”

“My girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason replied. “She’s introducing new foods to you, and it’s become one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”

Travis acknowledged that Swift, 34, introduced him to an “Israeli spot in Philadelphia” that he enjoys going to. “It was awesome. I like that spot a lot,” he shared. “I’m still picky when it comes to, like, what I’ll eat on it or eat on the table. But at the same time, it’s like, I’m down to dance.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went on to joke that his food “mental block” is particularly with foods that look like “baby food or like baby s—.”

Travis and Swift began dating not long after he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at a July 2023 Eras Tour show in Kansas City. The couple were officially a couple by the time Swift cheered the athlete on at her first Chiefs game that September.

While Swift has continued to support Travis at his NFL games, including the 2024 Super Bowl and the latest Monday Night Football broadcast earlier this week, he returned the favor by singing and dancing at several of her international Eras Tour shows during his off-season. He even joined her on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium in London in June.

Before resuming The Eras Tour later this month, Swift has been present for three out of five Chiefs games. Amid chatter that Travis is too busy “enjoying his life” and not focusing as much on football — in addition to attending Eras Tour shows, Travis spent his off-season filming multiple TV and movie projects — Jason had his back.

“Listen, he’s been very healthy throughout his career. This is a guy who’s always found a way to show up in the peak physical shape,” Jason told his MNF cohost on Monday, October 7. “And, I know, optics are that he is all over the place. And that’s not just optics. That’s reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing.”

He continued: “Football has always been the most important thing in Trav’s life. He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his off-season very much — even before Taylor Swift and anything else that’s been going on in our lives. And I think that he is always gonna find a way to make football the No. 1 priority in terms of being prepared.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Travis and Swift are “spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects.”