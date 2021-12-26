Taking it all in. Nearly one month after Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark called it quits on their engagement, she is taking her first post-split holiday in stride.

“Beautiful, serene morning. Merry Christmas, everyone,” the former Bachelorette season 16 star, 31, said via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 25, while standing on an empty beach in Laguna Beach, California. “And, it’s honestly raining. It’s full-on raining, right now. It’s so magical.”

The ABC series cohost wore a cozy fleece-lined jacket and a red beanie, captioning her Story slide, “Merry Christmas to you & yours.”

In a second caption, she opened up about how she was feeling in the moment, writing, “No better place to give gratitude, pray & reflect.”

Hours earlier, the California native was all smiles as she spent Christmas Eve with her family — laughing alongside her brothers.

Nearly one month earlier, the former phlebotomist and the New Jersey native, 37, ended their engagement nearly one year after their proposal aired in December 2020. The duo, who first met on season 16 of the ABC series, “couldn’t fully commit to each other,” a source previously told Us Weekly in November.

“They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” the insider added, noting that they hadn’t begun wedding planning. “It’s going to be a hard breakup for the two of them.”

Weeks after their split, the Bachelor in Paradise alum admitted she was “heartbroken” amid the breakup when she and Kaitlyn Bristowe cohosted season 18’s Men Tell All special.

“Tayshia, that day, was beside herself. I’m so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it,” Bristowe, 36, recalled on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast earlier this month. “I know she was just really struggling that day because the news had broke, and she was really upset.”

Adams, for her part, wasn’t completely ready to discuss her public breakup shortly after filming the MTA special, in which she walked off the stage to collect her thoughts.

“I really said all I had to say on that stage,” the lifestyle influencer explained on the December 7 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I don’t really have anything to add to it just because I’m still going through it all. And yeah, I spoke my peace. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I’m sure we can talk about it all.”

Adams continued, “It was just very heavy, but I had a job to do at the same time, and so I’m really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that. But it doesn’t make any of that easier.”