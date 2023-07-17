Cheyenne Floyd and ex Cory Wharton’s coparenting dynamic will continue to play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter — and it will include the good, the bad and the messy.

“I think we definitely go through rough patches and moments [where] we have to all check each other in a respectful way,” Cheyenne, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting The Next Chapter. “We have a lot of check-ins where the four of us will get together and just lay everything out on the table, different topics, ideas.”

Cheyenne — who shares 6-year-old daughter Ryder with Cory, 32 — explained that the exes’ parenting discussions also include their respective partners.

The Teen Mom OG star married Zach Davis in September 2022, while Cory rekindled his romance with Ex on the Beach costar Taylor Selfridge in early 2019.

In addition to their daughter, Ryder, Cheyenne and Cory share children with their new partners: Cheyenne and Zach, 32, welcomed their son, Ace, in May 2021, while Cory, and Taylor, 29, expanded their family with daughters Mila, 3, and Maya, 13 months.

“[We outline the] conversations we have with Ryder at our house,” Cheyenne said, noting she and Zach ask, “’How do you guys handle these conversations at your house?’ And I feel, like, we’re just trying to learn from each other and do the best we can for all of the kids.”

Zach sounded off on the couple’s ability to coparent with Cory, revealing to Us, “It has its ups and downs.”

While he noted there are “definitely” challenges navigating that dynamic, Zach said, “I think the key to it all is just putting the kids first and, you know, making sure that we have our lines of communication open.”

Following Cheyenne and Cory’s 2016 hookup, Cheyenne gave birth to Ryder in April 2017. However, it wasn’t until later that year that Cory learned the baby was his child. The exes have since weathered many storms while raising their daughter.

“I think we definitely showcase our coparenting a lot more this season and how we all make this work and rely on each other,” Cheyenne told Us. “I feel, like, it’s cool to see, even when two [of us] are going through a hard time, how the other two show up for them. I just wanna see how it plays out.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 premieres on MTV Wednesday, July 19, with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi