Teresa Giudice has seen the headlines about Sofia Vergara — and she has a story of her own to tell.

During a recent episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice, 51, recalled crossing paths with Vergara, 51, at an event in 2017.

“Sofia Vegara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,'” Giudice shared. “I didn’t want a picture with her. I never ask to take a picture with anybody. I didn’t care to take a picture with her. I’m so not like that. When we went to go take picture she was like standing in front of me. It’s like, ‘OK, that’s not how you take a picture.’ She was like, the most rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star mocked Vergara’s Colombian accent while discussing the experience.

“Like, I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?'” Giudice added. “I was just like, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘I did not want to take a picture with you.’ I said, ‘I would never ask to take a picture with you.'”

She concluded: “I was like, ‘How rude … You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’ It’s not like she started out being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She was so not a down-to-earth person. So [I’m] not a fan of her.”

Shortly after the podcast released the episode, a video surfaced from 2017 of Giudice originally discussing the run-in. “I can’t stand her, sorry. I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent, she has more of an accent than me,” the reality star said on a panel at the time, according to TMZ. “You would think she would be nice, you know, she’s an immigrant — I’m just saying! She should be nice!”

Earlier this month, Vergara’s personal life became a topic of conversation when she and Joe Manganiello announced their split following seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement on July 17. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce two days later — citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their breakup. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple’s date of separation was listed as July 2.

A source recently told Us that Vergara and Manganiello are still working on the terms of their divorce settlement, saying, “They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles. But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion. Joe and Sofia’s friends are sad they couldn’t make it work, but everyone agrees this was for the best.”

A second insider, meanwhile, noted that the duo were no longer “on the same page” ahead of their divorce news. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together. They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off,” the source added.