



Making new friends! Tessa Thompson met up with her Lady and the Tramp costar Justin Theroux so they could introduce their dogs for the first time.

Thompson, 36, and Theroux, 48, accompanied their pups on a sweet playdate at New York City’s Washington Square Park on Wednesday, October 23. The Avengers: Endgame star shared moments from the group’s hangout sesh on her Instagram Story, leading with a video of her and her furry friend, Coltrane, making their way toward her castmate and his pet, Kuma.

“There they are @justintheroux + Kuma,” she captioned the cute video, followed by a clip of Coltrane and Kuma getting acquainted with one another. Thompson then asked if it “was love” between the two dogs.

Thompson and Theroux’s catch up with their pups came one day after the actors attended the premiere of their new film at iPic Theater. At the event, the duo posed with the dogs who play their onscreen stand-ins.

Theroux brought Kuma, who he adopted last year, as his date to Tuesday’s star-studded affair. During their appearance at the film’s after party, they replicated the Disney flick’s iconic spaghetti-eating moment. The actor and his dog both posed for the shot, holding an end piece of a noodle in their mouths.

“It’s her first premiere. It’s her first part in a movie,” Theroux explained to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “It’s her first movie red carpet. She’s done animal work kind of red carpets.”

Kuma, in fact, landed a part in the Disney movie as Pound Dog No. 3. News of the pup’s involvement was confirmed ahead of Tuesday’s premiere in a statement from Kuma’s point-of-view via Theroux’s Instagram in September. The pet noted that it was her “last day working on” the movie.

“This part rrrrealllly took it out of me (I’m method, which I know has been tough on everyone, so thank you),” the dog said. “But I am VERY excited to show you all of my hard work. I’m gonna take a week off to reconnect with myself before i start the Oscar slash awards push or whatever blah blah.”

Thompson, for her part, promoted the family-friendly movie days ahead of its New York City premiere by posting a picture of herself chicly dressed while posing in front of the Hollywood sign with Coltrane. She asked fans to “please enjoy” the shot of the duo, following this snap with a photo from “the night I adopted him” and pics of other pups.

See Thompson and Theroux in Lady and The Tramp on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, on Tuesday, November 12.