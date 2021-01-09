Say what? The Challenge competitor Jordan Wiseley is sharing his side of the story after ex-fiancée Tori Deal claimed in an interview that she “begged him to stay” with her.

The 30-year-old addressed the drama via his Instagram Story on Friday, January 8. Wiseley was caught off-guard by his ex’s claims.

“I watched some of the interview and it’s certainly news to me,” he said in a series of videos about Deal’s allegations on the “Chicks In The Office” podcast on Wednesday, January 7.

Although Wiseley and Deal, 27, announced their split in November 2020, he hasn’t said much about it on social media. The MTV personality explained his decision on Friday, telling followers, “I’ve been pretty silent about Tori and I’s split because I thought it was something really special and very deep and ours and I didn’t want to just give that away.”

He went on to say it was “disappointing to see what it’s being turned into.”

The “Official Challenge Podcast” host, for her part, also spoke on the split from her former fiancé on Instagram Stories on Friday.

“I’m over here thinking about what’s going on with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and as I’m thinking about that I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m doing that because I’m avoiding what’s going on in my life,'” she shared. “And then it all clicks, I’m like, ‘Oh, my god … that’s why people are f—–g talking so much about my life.'”

Deal opened up about the split on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Wednesday, admitting that she and Wiseley were struggling before they broke up.

“Me and Jordan were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge [Double Agents] for a little bit,” she said.

Deal said that she “really, really begged him to stay” and work through their differences. Finally, she said, they agreed that they should spend some time apart.

The duo met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017. They got engaged in August 2019 during filming for War of the Worlds 2. The couple lived together in Los Angeles, where their relationship became strained during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were just, like, fighting all the time. When we lived with each other, we were just on top of each other,” the Are You The One? alum revealed. “So it was a big step back from that stress, and obviously when I came home, we broke up — really soon [after] I came home [from filming The Challenge 36]. It was pretty much the week after. We didn’t publicly announce it for months.”

Deal said it took “months worth of healing,” but she was finally starting to feel OK about calling it quits with Wiseley. “It still hurts,” she said, noting that she thought she “was going to marry him.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.