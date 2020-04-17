Ranjit Chowdhry, who previously appeared on the American version of The Office, died on Wednesday, April 15, according to reports. He was 64.

Chowdhry traveled to his native India for a dental treatment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though he intended to return to the United States on April 8, he was unable to do so because of the global shutdown over COVID-19 and subsequently stayed in the South Asian country, according to Times of India.

In the days that followed, the Lonely In America actor suffered from a ruptured ulcer in his intestine on April 14. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, India, and underwent a procedure to resolve the health complication. He died the following day at 4 a.m.

Chowdhry’s life was honored by close family members in a private funeral service on Thursday, April 16.

Chowdhry played a telemarketer named Vikram on season 5 of The Office. Vikram was briefly employed at The Michael Scott Paper Company, where Steve Carell’s character, Michael Scott, served as his boss. The Indian actor appeared on two episodes of the acclaimed NBC series.

Chowdhry has accrued a long list of acting credits beyond his short stint on The Office. He’s appeared in several films, such as Queen Latifah’s Last Holiday, and television series, including Prison Break and Law & Order: SVU. He also had a two-episode run on The Cosby Show as Singh.

Chowdhry’s death comes as the global death toll increases as people fall victim to coronavirus-related complications. As of Friday, April 17, the number of worldwide cases has surpassed 2 million and the reported deaths has reached more than 150,000.

In January, President Donald Trump issued a ban prohibiting travel between the U.S. and China, the region where the virus first emerged from in December 2019. He followed this by blocking travel from Europe in March for a 30-day period.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, Sara Bareilles and Pink are some of the high-profile names who have tested positive for the illness.

