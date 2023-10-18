Is Tiffani Thiessen and Jennie Garth’s long-standing feud finally over?

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars posed for a group photo together at a dinner party thrown by Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel on Tuesday, October 17.

“A dinner JUSTBcuz … Thanks for a beautiful night ladies … I’m still cleaning up all the spilled tea🍵,” Frankel, 52, captioned the snap, which she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 18. (In addition to Thiessen, 49, and Garth, 51, stars including Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes, Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen and former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke were also pictured.)

One commenter was quick to share their surprise that Thiessen and Garth both attended the intimate gathering.

“Jennie Garth and Tiffani Amber Thiessen were at the same dinner?!” the Instagram user wrote.

Thiessen and Garth have both hinted at their complicated dynamic over the years. During a 2012 appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM Show, Thiessen recalled her female costars on Beverly Hills, 90210 being “not very nice” to her when she joined the cast for season 5 in 1994. However, after Garth apologized for her behavior, the pair “became very good friends,” Thiessen said.

The Saved By the Bell alum marveled at how close the twosome had once been, noting that she saw Garth “give birth to her first child.” But when asked why things soured between them, Thiessen didn’t provide specifics.

“We had a falling out and we grew apart,” Thiessen said. “I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that. I was the one who was hurt.”

She continued: “It’s funny, our relationship started really rough and ended the way it started. … I’ve moved on. I wish her well.”

Years later, Garth denied throwing shade at Thiessen when she and Tori Spelling appeared as guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race in May 2017. The episode featured a drag queen dressed as Thiessen’s 90210 character, Valerie Malone — and Garth seemingly couldn’t bring herself to say Thiessen’s name.

“As Ti —, how do you say it?” Garth asked before Spelling, 50, chimed in: “Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of.’” That July, Garth told Us that the moment was just a “really weird editing” mishap.

“I swear to God I was referring to the queen that was playing the character of Valerie and she had a really fancy name like Doolarey, I couldn’t remember it and it looked different than it came across,” she said, adding that she and Thiessen had recently crossed paths and made “some small talk.”

More recently, Garth made headlines when she recalled feeling conflicted about Thiessen joining the Beverly Hills, 90210 family after Shannon Doherty’s exit from the show the previous season.

“I remember thinking, ‘Yeah, why are they bringing this girl in? Like, we’re doing great. … Why is someone coming to fill [Doherty’s character] Brenda’s shoes? … I didn’t get it. … And I was probably not that open to that concept,” Garth said during an August episode of her and Spelling’s rewatch podcast, “9021OMG.”