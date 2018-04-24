Wonder what else they talked about? Following Tiffany Haddish’s revelation that a mystery person bit Beyoncé, the Girl’s Trip actress hung out with the “Formation” singer’s mother, Tina Knowles.

Knowles took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 24, to share that Haddish dropped by her book club to discuss her work, The Last Unicorn. The House of Deréon designer, 64, shared a brief video clip of the group members with Haddish and wrote, “Tiffany was so kind as to attend and answered questions about the book and her inspirational journey. This strong, resilient young woman is incredibly smart and intuitive. She is also kind and a diamond in the rough.”

She added: “I really Enjoyed her tonight.”

Lawson later shared a photo of herself with the If Loving You Is Wrong alum, 38, and wrote, “I devoured this book the first week it came out. It was very inspiring, open, hilarious, sad, and helped me to understand the foster care system. A great read.”

The meeting comes a month after Haddish claimed that an actress bit Beyoncé at a party. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” she told GQ. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Despite the incident, Bey told Haddish not to interfere. “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

After the news went viral — earning it’s own trending hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce — Tyler Perry told Us Weekly that he knows who the offender is … but he won’t tell. Fans speculated that it was either Sanna Nathan or Sara Foster, but both women have denied being involved. Haddish also admitted she can’t disclose the woman’s identity because she signed a non-disclosure agreement.

For her part, Queen Bey has yet to comment on the situation. “She thinks it’s sweet people are so concerned but also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it,” a source previously told Us.

