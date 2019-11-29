



Grateful for her guy! Tinsley Mortimer celebrated Thanksgiving with her fiancé, Scott Kluth, on Thursday, November 28.

“Sooo much to be THANKFUL for!!” The Real Housewives of New York star, 44, wrote on Instagram at the time.

In the sweet social media upload, the reality star kissed the Coupon Cabin CEO. With her left hand cradling his face, the Bravo personality’s engagement ring was on full display.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, November 25, that Kluth had proposed to the Southern Charm author. “Tinsley and Scott are overjoyed,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

She posted a picture of him down on one knee the following day, writing, “I always knew it was you!”

Mortimer was “so surprised” by the proposal, a source shared with Us on Wednesday, November 27, adding, “She really didn’t see it coming at all! Tinsley and Scott were walking to dinner out of Scott’s apartment and they walked by Christmas carolers who started singing ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri, which is Scott and Tinsley’s song. … Scott asked [her mom] Dale [Mercer’s] permission before the engagement and Dale gave it to him.”

The couple’s engagement news comes one month after they decided to reconcile following their June 2018 split. Us exclusively confirmed that they were back together with another insider explaining, “All the news came out at a tea party on Wednesday that all the Housewives were at and was being filmed. Tinsley told the ladies about her and Scott’s trip to Canada together.”

The source added that Mortimer and Kluth “did reconnect and are fully back together,” noting that the Virgina native “is smitten with him.”

She confirmed the news earlier this month during the BravoCon: Empire State of Wives panel. “Scott and I did get back together,” the High Society alum gushed. “I’m more excited than anybody!”

A source told Us on November 7 that Mortimer wants to move to Chicago, which is where Klutz proposed, once she finishes filming season 12 of RHONY.