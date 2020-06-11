Family first! Todd Chrisley isn’t standing for anyone’s negative comments about the color of granddaughter Chloe’s skin.

The 51-year-old reality star was joined by the 7-year-old on the most recent episode of his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions,” to open up about their family’s experiences with racism amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. After announcing the special episode via Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, one fan left a critical comment about Chrisley’s unconditional love for his biracial granddaughter.

“I’m sorry I don’t like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids,” the person wrote on Chrisley’s post, which featured a sweet selfie of himself cozying up to Chloe. The Chrisley Knows Best star was quick to shut down the user’s bias, calling out the troll by name in his reply.

“Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will, I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity,” he wrote back.

Chloe, the daughter of Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley, appeared on seasons 1 through 3 of the family’s USA series. Earlier this month, Kyle’s half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, voiced her concerns for her niece, who has a higher chance of facing prejudice due to the color of her skin. When fans criticized Savannah, 22, for not speaking out about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, she took to social media to set the story straight.

“Of course a lot of you say ‘Oh she’s a privileged white girl’ but frankly YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM!!” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post on May 28. “I have conversations about it and I’m trying to process it myself.”

The Georgia native explained that she and her father were both “heartbroken” over the news of another life lost to police brutality, admitting that she was “scared for Chloe’s future.”

“We live in a world to where we have to teach her to be EXTRA cautious around police officers because the color of her skin.. IT HAS TO STOP!!!” Savannah added. “I have ALWAYS and WILL always stand up for what is right. … I do believe that something good will come through this heartache that we are all feeling together. George Floyd will forever be remembered.”