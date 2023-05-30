Giddy up! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had an impromptu double date with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at a recent Shania Twain concert.

The Good Place alum, 42, recapped the Sunday, May 28, outing via Instagram one day later, joking that her husband, 48, got emotional while watching the “You’re Still the One” singer, 57. She also poked fun at the Forrest Gump star and Wilson, both 66, for crashing the couple’s pics.

“Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!” Bell teased on Monday, May 29. “Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!”

The first photo in the slideshow showed Wilson and Hanks sandwiched between Bell and the Parenthood alum, with all four actors smiling widely for the camera. Elsewhere in the carousel, Hanks pulled a funny face as he popped up in the background of a second selfie. Bell subsequently shared a zoomed-in version of the goofy snap.

Twain joined in on the fun in the comments section, writing, “Crying at the first song? Impressive @daxshepard.”

Bell and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host began dating in 2007 and announced their engagement three years later. The When in Rome costars tied the knot in 2013 after vowing to wait until same-sex marriage was made legal in California. The twosome share daughters Lincoln and Delta, born in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Over the years, the Veronica Mars alum and Shepard have been candid about their relationship — even when it gets a little rocky. When asked to name a “game changer” in her life during an interview with Real Simple in February, Bell pointed to her spouse.

“My husband keeps my mind and heart open and moving forward every single day, because he’s a challenger,” she explained. “We disagree about 99 percent of the things on earth, which is just fun and interesting.”

The Golden Globe nominee praised Shepard for helping her learn how to embrace her flaws “by dropping the pretense of being perfect,” adding, “I realized that when I talked more about my fears, I gained more respect from not just my husband but everyone in my life.”

Hanks and Wilson, for their part, have been married since 1988 and share sons Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. (The Oscar winner is also the father of Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks, whom he shares with his late ex-wife, Samantha Lewes.)

The Sleepless in Seattle costars celebrated their milestone 35th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Wilson previously dished on the secret to her and Tom’s marital success as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

“It’s like anything,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We got married, we committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard at our relationship. … Not only do we love each other, we really like each other, and we like being together, and we support each other and we keep the communication channels open. That’s always important.”

During her ceremonial speech, Wilson pointed out how close her own star was to her husband’s on the famous walkway. “I love that we are joined by the length of our family’s hands, from your star to mine, that connect us always,” she gushed.