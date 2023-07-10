Tom Sandoval‘s real age continues to be a major mystery — and now Tom Schwartz is getting in on the fun.

While celebrating Sandoval’s birthday over the weekend, Billie Lee uploaded an Instagram photo of the cake Schwartz, 40, chose for the occasion. “Happy 40th birthday, again,” read the frosting on the dessert, which Lee shared via social media on Saturday, July 8.

One month prior, Sandoval, 41, raised eyebrows after he mentioned his age in unaired footage from season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. During Peacock’s Extended Secrets Revealed, which was filmed in summer 2022, the TomTom co-owner called himself a “39-year-old boy” while on a date with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

A message flashed on the screen after Sandoval’s comment, which read, “Fact Check: Tom is 40.” Madix, 38, for her part, called Sandoval a “weirdo” after he said he was in his late 30s.

Sandoval’s costar James Kennedy also put his age on blast while discussing his affair with Raquel Leviss. “Sandoval, you’re 42 [and] you’re washed up. You lived in a f—king beautiful home with a beautiful girlfriend, which you threw away in the gutter. For what? An airhead bimbo,” the DJ, 31, said in a confessional during the June episode.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix ended their relationship after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. Sandoval later recalled how a milestone birthday shifted his outlook on life.

“As I turned 40, I started to look at my life and it looked very bleak,” he said on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in April. “I started to lose my optimism in life and my drive. I started to feel trapped. I started thinking like, ‘I don’t need this house, I don’t need this s–t, but I feel like I need to make a change to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.'”

In response, Madix denied Sandoval’s claims that they were growing apart before his cheating scandal with Leviss, 28.

“I feel like we would have so many amazing times together, so then if there was a couple weeks that were not great or if I was, like, unsure about something [in the relationship], there was so much other stuff that was great,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May. “It was almost, I think, hard to say, ‘Oh, this person’s not right for me,’ because I also had never been in a relationship that long before.”

After addressing the drama at the season 10 reunion, which aired in June, the Bravo cast began filming new episodes of the show. While Schwartz recently admitted to Us that he was hesitant to return for season 11, he has been spotted filming with Sandoval.

“I’m always slightly terrified when we start a new season. We’ve been through so much with this group and we’re a volatile crew,” he exclusively told Us in June. “We’ve always been a volatile group of friends. I don’t think I’ve ever had an argument outside of this group, to be honest. We have a lot of history together and there’s been trials and tribulations, but it comes from a place of love.”

Schwartz added: “I feel like I’ll be a little more stoic moving forward, Maybe I waffled a little bit at the beginning of [Scandoval]. I retreated within.”