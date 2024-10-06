Love Island UK alum Tommy Fury will always carry a torch for ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague after their breakup.

“We were together for five and a half years. You don’t stay with someone, have a child with them, get engaged if it is only a bit of a fling,” Fury, 25, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Friday, October 4. “It is proper love. Do I still love Molly? 100 percent. I will love her until my final breath.”

Fury and Hague, also 25, met during season 5 of Love Island UK, which aired on the UK’s ITV in summer 2019. They finished in second place.

“The minute I saw her I thought ‘YEEEESSS. She’s the woman of my dreams,’” Fury recalled on Friday. “If I could have written down on a piece of paper what my ideal girl would look like, it is Molly.”

Fury and Hague moved in together shortly after leaving the Spanish villa. By 2023, they welcomed their first child. Fury later proposed in July 2023 with their daughter Bambi, now 20 months, by his side.

One year later, Hague confirmed in August that the pair had called it quits. While neither she nor Fury revealed the reason for the breakup, the professional boxer was accused of being unfaithful.

“All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false,” Fury asserted to the Daily Mail. “The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words.”

The reality TV alum further stressed that he “absolutely” did not have an affair.

“I think if you were going to cheat on someone you should just sit down and say, ‘I don’t love you anymore,’ clearly because you want to go and pursue other people,” he said. “When you get to that stage, I think you should just call it a day. If you want to go out there and have affairs with women then you definitely shouldn’t be with your partner. Definitely not. And have I ever reached that point? No.”

Fury, who further claimed that he was “never” tempted to cheat on Hague, also alluded that the breakup “didn’t come out of nowhere.”

“It’s a thing that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is me and Molly,” Fury subtly explained, noting that he knows “exactly what needs to be done” to win Hague’s trust and love back.

“I know what I have to do in order to resolve things. And that’s down to me. Nobody else can do that other than me,” Fury stated. “I do think things will work themselves out. Do I love my family very much? Yes. Do I want me and my family to be back together? Yes, 100 percent. I will always love my family.”

For now, Fury and Hague are coparenting Bambi.

“We took the bull by the horns. I can honestly say, for two young parents, we are two great parents. I couldn’t have picked a better mother for Bambi,” Fury gushed. “And I know Molly would say the same. She couldn’t have picked a better father for Bambi. We father and mother that baby like an egg in a shell. There is nothing more important. Being a father is the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. Ever. Having Bambi has changed my whole life.”

Hague, for her part, has not publicly addressed what led to their split or whether there is hope for a reconciliation.

“My coping mechanism for the last couple of weeks is talking to the people that I love and [who] are so close to me and that has been so incredible through this time,” she said in an August YouTube video. “I don’t really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks. It’s just not something that I feel comfortable with. … Out of respect to Tommy as well, because it’s just not nice and I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has really been a lot. For me, the best way to deal with this is just to move forward.”