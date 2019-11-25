



Calling it off? Toni Braxton gave the performance of a lifetime at the 2019 American Music Awards, but fans couldn’t help but notice that she was missing a major accessory: her engagement ring.

Braxton, 52, returned to the AMAs on Sunday, November 24, with a powerful rendition of her 1996 hit “Un-Break My Heart,” 25 years after winning her first award. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant looked radiant in a white dress, commanding the stage with the nostalgic performance.

Before taking the stage, the R&B superstar hit the red carpet in a stunning sheer gown — with her left hand noticeably empty. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that her fiancé, Birdman, was not in the crowd on Sunday night.

The Braxton Family Values star confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend of two years in February 2018, during a promo for the reality series. “I have an announcement to make,” the singer teased gleefully as she began to tell her family the happy news. “I’m engaged!” At the time, Braxton had been spotted wearing the ring for several weeks ahead of making the official statement, sparking rumors that she and the rapper had already secretly tied the knot.

Nearly one year after Birdman, 50, popped the question, fans speculated that the pair were on the outs. “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice … but ALWAYS choose to be chosen,” the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” songstress wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Day. Birdman, for his part, posted and deleted an Instagram Story at the time simply saying, “It’s over.” Later that month, the rapper made a surprise appearance at one of his fiancée’s shows.

Braxton was spotted wearing her ring again at the 2019 Grammy awards, seemingly setting the record straight about any split rumors. Birdman later cleared the air during an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show in March, claiming that he “would never be a man to bring none of my business to social media.”

The drama doesn’t stop there. In July, Braxton testified in the case against a man who allegedly stole her engagement ring from her luggage after the singer landed at LAX airport. She first reported the ring missing in November 2018, tweeting, “Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay! Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing … including MY ENGAGEMENT RING! Whoever BORROWED it … PLEEEASE return it!!!! I promise, no questions asked!”

Though that ring has still not been found, a second source tells Us that Birdman has since replaced it with a new rock.

Us Weekly has reached out to Braxton and Birdman’s reps for comment.