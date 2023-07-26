Tori Kelly-s Husband Andre Murillo Shares Update on Her Health Scare

Tori Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, is sharing an update on the singer’s health amid her hospitalization for blood clots.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” the retired basketball player, 33, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much! ❤️”

Murillo’s update comes two days after TMZ reported that Kelly, 30, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 23, after she passed out during a night out with friends. Upon arrival, doctors found blood clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs.

After news broke of his wife’s health scare, Murillo — who wed the “Missin U” musician in 2018 — shared a clip via his Instagram Story of Kelly singing “Where Do I Fit In,” which she recorded with Justin Bieber and Chandler Moore.

In the audio snippet, Kelly sings, “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities. And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.”

Weeks before the American Idol alum’s hospitalization, Murillo shared a sweet Instagram collage of the couple recreating the same photo throughout the years. In the snaps, the athlete holds Kelly in his arms while she wraps her arms around him.

Kelly’s health scare comes just days before she is set to release her latest EP, Tori, on Friday, July 28. The musician shared a sneak peak of one of the EP’s tracks titled “Alive If I Die” via Instagram on Thursday, July 20.

In the teaser for the song, Kelly sings, “Cause I’m feeling like I could die today / I’m leaving my body, fly away. It’s alright if I die in your arms tonight / it’s alright if I die in your arms tonight.”

The Grammy winner previously opened up about wanting to enter a new musical era after her emotional 2019 album Inspired by True Events.

“My last full-length album that I put out was very personal and talked about a lot of just topics that were more personal. Since healing from that, I’m going into this next chapter ready to have fun again!” Kelly told HollywoodLife in August 2022. “I’m ready to talk about love. I’m married. I’m ready to dance and have a good time, so I’ve been working on that music.”