Travis Kelce admires how his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, handled a heated exchange with a fan in May.

While praising the “tight-knit” nature of Philadelphia during a Tuesday, June 25, appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Travis, 34, singled out Kylie, 32, who hails from a suburb of the Pennsylvania city.

“Getting to know Kylie and her family and everything throughout the years has just been awesome because she even has that, like, toughness of, ‘Don’t f–k with me,’” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “And you saw that in that video of [her and Jason Kelce] just trying to have date night with their friends over at the [Jersey] Shore where it’s a big family environment — everybody’s having a good time every single day out there at the Shore — and this lady just comes in trying to be entitled.”

Travis was referencing footage that circulated via social media last month of Kylie facing off with a woman, later identified as Andreé Goldberg, in a Margate City parking lot.

Related: Every Time Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce Hilariously Trolled Each Other Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce prove that all’s fair in love and trolling wars. Jason, a retired NFL center, married Kylie in April 2018 after initially meeting on dating app Tinder. “It took me a while. Like, I didn’t tell anyone who I was dating,” Kylie recalled of their early courtship in Jason’s 2023 […]

“I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town,” Goldberg seemingly said in the clip, to which Kylie appeared to reply, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you’re embarrassing yourself.” Kylie’s husband and Travis’ brother, Jason, 36, could be seen standing a few steps back from the drama while another man tried to separate the two women.

Travis said on Tuesday that the incident began with Goldberg “telling Jason and Kylie, ‘You have to take a picture with my kid. Like, you’re doing it now.’” When the couple politely declined, things got tense.

“It escalated into something that it shouldn’t even have been,” Travis said, adding that Kylie and Jason are the “sweetest” until boundaries are crossed.

“They’re the nicest people until you take it to that point. And then it’s like, ‘Alright, now I gotta chokeslam you, bitch,’” he joked.

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

After the Memorial Day weekend exchange went viral, both the Margate City Mayor, Michael Collins, and Goldberg herself issued apologies to Kylie and Jason.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” Collins wrote in a Facebook statement on May 29. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Goldberg, meanwhile, said that the “anger” she displayed during the confrontation is not representative of who she is.

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” she said in a May 31 statement to Us Weekly. “As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While Tuesday marked Travis’ first time speaking out about the incident, he’s no stranger to setting boundaries with fans. Elsewhere in his “Bussin’ With the Boys” episode, the NFL star spoke about keeping certain elements of his relationship with Taylor Swift private.

“You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline,” he said.

Although Travis is protective of his romance with Swift, 34, he has no desire to keep it completely in the shadows, which he proved by taking the stage during the singer’s Sunday, June 23, Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” Travis explained. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like, I’m proud of that.”