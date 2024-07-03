Travis Kelce still isn’t quite used to running in the same circle as icons like Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks.

Kelce, 34, described his interactions with the A-listers after meeting Roberts, 56, and Nicks, 76, at one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concerts in Dublin. “I wish I would’ve gotten [a photo] with Julia,” he told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Travis gushed that the Pretty Woman actress was “awesome” while Jason, 36, hinted he was sad to miss out on seeing Nicks. “You might be the only one in the family that hasn’t met her yet,” Travis quipped. “Mom got to meet her down in Florida.”

Nicks appeared to live up to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s expectations. “She’s every bit of what everyone makes her out to be,” he raved. “She’s so awesome.”

When asked how it feels to be introduced to such major stars, Travis confessed, “Some of these people you meet and you’re just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here. You are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable. How you present yourself is unbelievable and I am just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend.'”

Travis has cheered for Swift, 34, at several of her Eras Tour stops around the world since the pair began dating last summer. He initially saw the record-breaking concert in Kansas City, revealing during a July 2023 episode of “New Heights” that he wanted to meet Swift backstage to exchange friendship bracelets (and his phone number). While the twosome didn’t cross paths that night, they soon sparked a whirlwind romance.

The couple made their relationship public at a Chiefs game in September 2023, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. After seeing all three of Swift’s performances in London last month — and even taking the stage with her at Wembley Stadium — Travis made the trip to Ireland to catch another Eras Tour show on Sunday, June 30.

Swift couldn’t help but smile when she spotted Travis in the crowd, and comedian Nikki Glaser captured the sweet moment via her Instagram Story. Glaser, 40, also shared a clip of her mom’s reaction to seeing Roberts fawn over Travis in the VIP tent.

“Isn’t that a little much?” Nikki asked mom, Julie Glaser, in the Instagram Story video as they watched Roberts “itching” Travis’ chest.

Julie went on to show her husband, Edward Glaser, who joked that Travis looked like he was “trying to get away from” Roberts. Julie teased, “She’s trying to French kiss him right now! Just kidding. She would.”

After her parents’ reactions made headlines, they took to Nikki’s Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 2, to apologize. Julie admitted she “should’ve said something different” to describe Roberts’ behavior, but Edward joked that it was “too late” to take back her words.

Following Sunday’s show, Travis and Swift celebrated at a local Dublin bar with Nicks, opening act Paramore and other members of the tour crew. “Taylor and Travis couldn’t have been more kind,” an employee at The Hacienda Bar told Us Weekly exclusively. “They seemed to have an amazing evening and we were thrilled to host.”