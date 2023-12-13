Travis Kelce’s team is sending love to Taylor Swift on her 34th birthday.

“HBD 🍾 queen 🫶,” Amanda Santa — who is dating Kelce’s manager, Aaron Eanes — wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 13.

Santa, 30, shared a throwback shot of her, Swift, 34, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and others who attended a girls’ night out in New York City in September.

The group dinner took place on September 30 before the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Swift and her pals attended the game the following day and watched the Chiefs take home the win.

Swift and Kelce’s romance has blossomed over the past few months. The pop star has become a staple at Chiefs games as she cheers on the tight end, 34, and his team when her schedule permits.

Swift has started off her birthday with a bang. She kicked off her festivities the night before on Tuesday, December 12, in New York City with friends Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller. The group celebrated at the members-only social club Zero Bond.

That same night, TIME magazine held their Person of the Year event. While Swift was bestowed the honor this year, she did not attend the function. In the cover story, Swift opened up about her romance with Kelce and when they first connected.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, revealing that she and the NFL player “started hanging out” right after that July episode of “New Heights.”

However, Swift and Kelce weren’t linked until September when she was spotted at her first Chiefs game. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. … I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she continued. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Last weekend, Kelce and Swift went to a holiday-themed bar after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10. The couple were spotted canoodling and posed for photos with their friends and fans.

While Swift has spent her birthday week with her loved ones, Kelce has something special up his sleeve for his girlfriend’s big day. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelce “wants to throw the best party possible” for Swift and her “close friends” in New York City.