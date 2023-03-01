UPDATE 3/1 4:43 p.m. — Travis Scott‘s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, reacted to reports that the rapper is wanted by NYPD in connection with a New York City assault case.

“We are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing,” Schuster said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 1, stating that the alleged incident is “clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion.”

Dorian Harrington, a talent booker who was onstage with Scott during his surprise DJ set at Nebula, echoed the attorney’s statements.

“This is a total misunderstanding, and what I saw on stage doesn’t reflect what I read in the news. The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully,” he said in a statement to Us.

Original story below:

In hot water. Travis Scott is wanted by the New York City Police Department in connection to an assault case, according to multiple outlets.

The rapper, 31, allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face at Nebula — a Midtown Manhattan nightclub — and caused $12,000 worth of damages to a speaker and video screen early in the morning on Wednesday, March 1. A source told Us Weekly that Scott arrived at the club at around 1 a.m. ET and appeared intoxicated.

According to NBC New York, the sound engineer had no visible injuries at the time he filed the report. After the alleged blow, Scott was reportedly seen leaving the venue in an unknown vehicle. The outlet reported that the NYPD is looking for the “Goosebumps” musician on assault and criminal mischief charges.

The Grammy nominee — who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 13 months, with ex Kylie Jenner — has faced legal troubles in the past. In February 2018, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being arrested in Arkansas in May 2017 on charges including inciting a riot. Scott was required to pay $6,825.31 to two people who say they were injured at his concert.

“Obviously, [Scott] would not in any way want a riot to break out at his concert. That would not be good for him as an entertainer,” the “SICKO MODE” artist’s lawyer Jon Nelson told Us in February 2018.

The attorney continued: “To think that he incited one is ridiculous. We think the police way overcharged him. The prosecutor’s office finally did the right thing — they made an offer that he agreed to. … If anyone was hurt, Travis expressed concern from the beginning. He wanted to make sure those people were taken care of.”

Scott sparked further controversy in November 2021 when 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, after a stampede broke out. The first of several lawsuits filed against the musician and LiveNation in the aftermath of the tragedy was settled out of court in October 2022. Both Scott and the entertainment company have denied any wrongdoing.

The “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” rapper spoke out about the incident for the first time during a December 2021 YouTube interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

“I didn’t know the exact details [of the incident] until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” he said at the time. “And even at that moment you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that …”

Scott’s recent legal troubles in Manhattan come less than two months after his split from Jenner, 25. In January, a source exclusively told Us that the pair had called it quits after rekindling their romance in February 2020.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”