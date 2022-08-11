Forever in his heart! Travis Scott celebrated his longtime partner, Kylie Jenner, with the sweetest tribute in honor of her most recent birthday celebrations.

“Happy f—kkkkkking birthday mi 🤎 🤎 🤎 🤎 🤎 🤎 🤎 🤎,” the Cactus Jack founder, 31, captioned Wednesday, August 10, Instagram Story slides, alongside several photos of Jenner, 25. “That’s the ‘I want it now’ loook.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder — who has been dating Scott on and off since 2017 — celebrated her “twenty fine” festivities with her loved ones while watching a fireworks display, per her Instagram account of the Wednesday celebrations.

Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” performer’s romance has continued to heat up through the years, welcoming daughter Stormi in February 2018 and a son in February 2022. While raising their little family, the Life of Kylie alum and Scott have “not ruled out” a potential engagement.

“The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term. … She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long-term with anyone other than Travis.”

The Kendall + Kylie designer — who has yet to reveal the name of her baby boy with Scott — joined her man in London earlier this month as he headlined several concerts at the O2 Arena in London.

“Utopia with you,” she captioned a Sunday, August 7, Instagram carousel with her beau backstage at the venue. In the photos, the happy couple packed on the PDA before Scott hit the stage. Jenner, for her part, watched the show from the crowd alongside Stormi, 4.

The Texas native is not Jenner’s only loved one to celebrate her special day.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years,” Kris Jenner captioned a Wednesday Instagram tribute to her youngest daughter, whom she shares with ex Caitlyn Jenner. “You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! I love watching you with your kids. You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always.”

The 66-year-old Kardashians matriarch added: “You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO.”

