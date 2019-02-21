Jordan Craig had an extra mattress for her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson whenever Khloé Kardashian gave him the boot during their turbulent relationship.

“Tristan has crashed at Jordan’s house when there have been arguments with Khloé in the past,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Khloé has kicked him out several times in recent months.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, started dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, while Craig, 27, was pregnant with his first child, a son named Prince, now 2. He was unfaithful to Kardashian throughout their two-plus-year romance, which she ended earlier this week.

In April 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their now-10-month-old daughter, True. Kardashian decided to stay with the NBA player at the time, but broke things off after he was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods at a party on Sunday, February 17.

“Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” a source recently told Us. “He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.”

Kardashian, for her part, was shell-shocked when she found out about Thompson’s hookup with Woods, 21, who has been friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years and even lived with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, before moving out this week in the wake of the scandal.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” another insider told Us. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

That said, the famous family is still weighing their options. “The Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” a source said. “But they’re all looking at it as she better be.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Craig for comment.

With reporting by Jen Heger

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!