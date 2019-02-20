Tristan Thompson isn’t interested in the public’s opinion of him. The Cleveland Cavaliers player disabled the comments on his Instagram page amid news he cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson, 27, took away the ability for commenters to voice their disdain for him following news that he was unfaithful to the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, with the model, 21. Woods, for her part, who came under fire from followers on Tuesday, February 19, has not disabled hers.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the athlete and Woods were spotted getting cozy and “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17. The infidelity led Kardashian to call it quits on her relationship with Thompson, 10 months after an initial cheating scandal surrounding him made headlines. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the source told Us. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women. Though the pair continued to work on things despite the scandal, an insider told Us earlier this month that the Good American founder has been “living and behaving as a single mother” as of late. Another source added that Kardashian “hasn’t traveled to Cleveland in a while.”

As for how Thompson and Woods’ hookup will affect his coparenting with Kardashian, a source tells Us that “Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting.” The source added: “He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back.”

Though Thompson isn’t interested in the thoughts of social media users, Kardashian liked an encouraging message about the situation hours after the news broke.

“@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love,” the commenter wrote. “TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!