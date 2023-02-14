Thumbs up! Tristan Thompson found a subtle way to support ex Khloé Kardashian — by giving her steamy bikini photos his stamp of approval.

The NBA star, 31, “liked” a series of pictures that Kardashian, 38, posted via Instagram on Monday, February 13. The photos featured the Good American cofounder soaking in the sun while posing in a shimmery two-piece and black sunnies.

“🤍,” she captioned the images, which showed off her toned figure.

Thompson, who Kardashian dated on and off from 2016 to 2021, wasn’t the only one to notice the sizzling snaps. “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 insane,” Kylie Jenner wrote in the comments section, while BFF Malika Haqq gushed, “Damn giiirl 😍” and “Here comes the SUN 🔥.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s latest social media upload comes just a few weeks after she revealed her single status during a Twitter Q&A with her fans.

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” Kardashian responded to a supporter who asked for the “deets” on her love life. “No but for real … No man right now … He’s in my prayers too ha!”

The Kardashians star is mom of two little ones — 4-year-old daughter True and a 6-month-old son — whom she shares with Thompson. The pair welcomed their youngest child via surrogate in July 2022, less than a year after they called it quits for good.

In December 2021, one month before their son was conceived via surrogate, it was revealed to Kardashian that Maralee Nichols was suing the Canada native for child support, claiming he fathered her son, Theo, 14 months. A paternity test later confirmed her claim. (The basketball player is also dad to son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

While the reality star has often gotten candid about the struggles she’s faced since learning about the scandal, there’s nothing Kardashian loves more than being a mom.

“I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told Elle in an August 2022 interview. “[My kids] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

The Kocktails With Khloé alum has also been dedicated to amicably coparenting with Thompson — and being there for her ex after his mother Andrea Thompson’s death last month.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 10, noting that the Hulu personality has been by Thompson and his family’s side since their loss.

“Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after [Thompson’s brother] Amari at any cost,” the source explained.