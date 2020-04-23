Not here for the narrative. Tyler Cameron spoke out after TMZ published photos of him working out with a “mystery blonde” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d like to address this tmz article that has people upset about social distancing,” the 27-year-old Bachelorette alum tweeted on Thursday, April 23. “I am just like y’all and am taking this serious. There are loved ones that I miss because I can’t see them just like y’all, and even worse people still getting sick.”

Cameron added that he takes the precautions “very seriously,” but noted that it’s “not the easiest of tasks” to “keep a bunch of grown folk to comply with all the rules” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“But back to the article, some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with Ryan,” he tweeted, referring to his brother, who is a freshman at Florida Atlantic University. “I challenged them to some sprints … After our workout and we talked for a bit … from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I’d give y’all the context.”

Cameron concluded with a joke about trolls. “Now going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms,” he wrote. “Have a good day.”

TMZ obtained pictures of Cameron working out with a female outside his Jupiter, Florida, home on Wednesday, April 22. The general contractor has previously made headlines for his workouts with Hannah Brown, who left Florida for Alabama earlier this month.

Cameron and Brown, 25, who met while filming season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, sparked dating rumors in March when the former pageant queen started living with him and his friends. Both Cameron and Brown, however, have insisted that they are single in recent weeks.

“If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have like, ‘Oh, for sure by 25, I’m married.’ And possibly thinking about kids [or] trying to get pregnant right now probably,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told her followers on April 15 via Instagram Live. “A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be — if something happened, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life.”

While Brown is back in Alabama, Cameron’s BFF Matt James told Us that she’s still very much part of their self-named Quarantine Crew.

“Hannah is with us always in spirit. We’re not missing Hannah because she’s here with us, always,” the 28-year-old told Us exclusively on Tuesday, April 21. “She is always going to be part of the quarantine crew. We communicate [with her] via TikTok, another dance battle. So the relationship’s only blossomed since we squashed the beef.”