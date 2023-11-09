Tyler Cameron was “very upset” following his televised split from Hannah Brown during The Bachelorette season 15 finale — which took him on quite the emotional ride.

“I definitely cried a little bit,” Cameron, 30, recalled during the Tuesday, November 7, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “Went and got a 12 pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD — the album called Goodbye & Good Riddance — and cried and got over it.”

Cameron confirmed that he did fall in love with Brown, 29, “in the [Bachelorette] bubble.” He added: “I think I fell in love with the allure of falling in love with The Bachelorette too.”

Bachelor Nation members were quickly taken with Cameron during Brown’s Bachelorette season, which aired from May to July 2019. He made it to the show’s finale, but Brown chose to accept a proposal from now-ex Jed Wyatt and sent Cameron home.

“I remember — so they put you in a car afterwards and they just drive you around in circles. For you to cry and talk,” Cameron shared during the Tuesday podcast episode. “Eventually, I was like, ‘Guys, I’m done I got nothing else for you. I’m done, let me out of the car.’”

Cameron explained that he was upset about his journey coming to an end.

“This is the most amazing thing and it’s over,” he said, reflecting on his mindset at the time. “I’m always coming this close in my life. So close to everything and I just keep missing it.”

While Wyatt, 29, proposed to Brown during her Bachelorette finale, things between them didn’t last. Shortly after their engagement, Brown called things off over the phone after she heard conflicting reports about Wyatt’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.

Brown and Cameron reunited during the After the Final Rose special in July 2019, and fans were shocked when she asked him out on a date. They were spotted together the following month, fueling romance rumors.

In March 2020, Brown raised some eyebrows when she flew to Cameron’s native Florida to be by his side following the loss of his mother, Andrea. The duo quarantined together for two months amid the COVID-19 lockdown before she returned home to Alabama.

Cameron explained that he and his ex needed to learn “how to be friends” while chatting with Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020.

“We struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” he said at the time. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun.”

When it comes to their love lives, Brown is now engaged to Adam Woolard. Cameron, for his part, has been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid and Paige Lorenze, among others.