



Is Tyler Cameron’s love triangle a love square? Not according to social media influencer Violet Benson, who had lunch with the Bachelorette alum before his dates with Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid.

“Hahahaha love when things get taken out of context and quote things you never said!” the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 15. “Lol. Glad Tyler and I got to have lunch, AS FRIENDS. Sorry I have no more tea!!!! He’s a great dude, nice friend and I wish him the best!!”

Benson, who started the viral Instagram account Daddy Issues in 2014, shared the message two days after discussing her time with Cameron, 26, on the “Sex With Emily” podcast.

The internet personality explained on Wednesday, August 14, that she met up with the general contractor earlier in the month — a few hours before Brown, 24, invited him to her place for drinks and a sleepover.

When asked about her initial reaction to the reality stars’ overnight date, Benson said, “I didn’t freak out on him because he hooked up with Hannah. I just felt like … he was dishonest with me. I felt weirded out because I didn’t want [that]. If they have a thing — because my brand is so pro-women — I wanted them then to be able to explore it without me in any type of mix. I didn’t want to be in that situation.”

The Russia native told podcast host Emily Morse that she told Cameron how “uncomfortable” his date with Brown made her feel. She then cut off communication with him.

“And then literally the next day, he’s in New York … with Gigi,” she said. “When I saw that, I thought, ‘Oh, then I overreacted.’ I think it was The Bachelorette setting everything up with the pictures [of Tyler and Hannah], putting them together. I think Tyler was just being polite … when he hung out with Hannah.”

After the Florida native was spotted on multiple dates with Hadid, 24, Benson realized that he may simply be keeping his options open — even if he went about it in the wrong way.

“Clearly, I think Tyler is trying to shoot his shot with people that he’s a fan of that he could now get the chance to hang out with,” the meme creator said on the podcast.

Since Cameron finished as the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette (behind Jed Wyatt, who the former pageant queen has since broken up with), he has been spending much of his time with Hadid. He wrote on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday that he is “apartment hunting” in New York City. The next day, he and the model were spotted together at an upstate Starbucks.

