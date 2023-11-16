When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step away from the royal family in 2020, Tyler Perry was quick to offer his home, even though he had never met the couple before.

“I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation,” the filmmaker, 54, told host Kelly Ripa on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

Perry added that he wanted to assist Harry and Meghan during a difficult time as they made a transition to living in the United States.

“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them,” he added.

Related: Royals Are Just Like Us! They have crowns, palaces and fancy titles, but King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and other members of the British royal family aren’t totally different from common folk. Take a look back at all the times the royals were just like Us! Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters […]

Perry sent his letter before the couple married in 2018. Two years later, the royals announced that they were stepping back as members of the royal family and would balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

In May 2020, the Madea creator welcomed the couple and their son, Prince Archie, now 4, to his $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

“They hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great,” he recalled. “They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment,”

After six weeks at his home, in August 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they had bought a $14 million estate in Montecito, California.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]

When their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was born in June 2021, they named Perry her godfather.

Perry told Ripa that he calls his royal goddaughter “Little Lili.”

“Oh, she’s so beautiful. She’s just so beautiful,” he gushed. “They make beautiful babies — that’s all I’ll say. They make some beautiful kids. Archie and Lili are beautiful.”

Meghan previously discussed how she and Harry developed their friendship with Perry during the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Related: A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]

She said she was “a wreck” after she and Harry had left the royal family and were temporarily living in Canada: “I was just crying and crying.”

When she called Perry, she said their call was therapeutic.

“Sometimes it’s easier to open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler,” she commented.

In the docuseries, Perry recalled the phone call which was the first time he spoke to Meghan .

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I could hear the fear, it was palpable,” he said, and remembered she feared the paparazzi.

“She was afraid of them destroying her,” Perry explained, adding: “I saw my mother being abused for years, I know the symptoms … This woman was abused, and so was [Harry].”