Victoria Fuller isn’t letting her breakup from Greg Grippo get her down.

“Remember: Catch flights, not feelings,” Fuller, 30, lip-synched in a Tuesday, April 23, TikTok video of herself at an airport baggage claim, wheeling a pair of black suitcases behind her.

Fuller went on a getaway with one of her pals, as the remaining footage in her social media upload recapped their travels. The two besties enjoyed an oyster lunch, cocktails by the beach and shopping at Cartier. The Bachelor Nation alum captioned her post, “How’s [your] Monday?”

One day earlier, news broke that Fuller and Grippo, 30, split after nearly two years of dating.

“You know, being in a public relationship and if things aren’t working out, it sucks even more,” Grippo said on the Monday, April 22, episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. “It’s hard.”

He continued, “[I’m] not going to detail anything. But we definitely ended things. … I don’t have anything bad to say, she’s amazing and I know that she’s going to continue to do amazing things.”

Fuller, for her part, has yet to publicly address the pair’s breakup. Ahead of Grippo’s confirmation, the pair had weathered split speculation when fans noticed that they were no longer following each other on social media. Additionally, they last posted an Instagram pic together in December 2023.

The previous summer, Fuller and Grippo once again had fans wondering whether they broke up. Fuller silenced the rumors at the time by sharing an Instagram Story of Grippo cuddling her dogs.

Fuller and Grippo were first linked in October 2022 during a joint vacation in Italy. At the time, Fuller’s romance with ex-fiancé Johnny DePhillipo was airing on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise. Their whirlwind engagement was short-lived, with Fuller and DePhillipo, 27, breaking up ahead of the season’s reunion. DePhillipo also claimed that there was an overlap between their relationship and her pursuit of Grippo. Fuller repeatedly denied the cheating claims, asserting that she first went out with Grippo after ending her engagement.

“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now. But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man,” Fuller exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”