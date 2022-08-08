LOL! Watch Kelly Ripa's Mark Consuelos Thirst Trap Get Ruined: Video

A hilarious fail. Kelly Ripa just wanted to post a sexy video of Mark Consuelos and Casey Cott as they came out of the ocean soaking wet — but one beachgoer didn’t care.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 51, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 7, to share her view. She was laying on the sand in front of the ocean as her husband, 51, and his Riverdale costar, 30, came out of the ocean in their swim shorts. She even put the men and their abs in slow motion so viewers could appreciate the beautiful sight.

However, all of the sudden a pair of legs walked through the shot. It seems one beachgoer didn’t notice — or didn’t care — that Ripa was ogling her husband. “#cockblock,” the New Jersey native captioned the footage.

They were all together to celebrate Cott’s birthday. Consuelos shared a selfie of the trio on the beach while wishing the Carnegie Mellon University grad a happy 30th.

The All My Children alums wed in 1996, and they’ve been taking sexy snaps on the beach throughout their marriage. Last month, Ripa said that while she had no desire to go to a nude beach, she was happy that her husband took a photo of her bare-chested on their honeymoon.

“I did go topless on my honeymoon and I’m so grateful — I’m so, so grateful,” she revealed to cohost Ryan Seacrest during a July episode of the ABC talk show.

However, her initial reaction wasn’t so appreciative. “I was like, ‘How could you take that photo of me? The man at the photo mat saw me naked!’ And Mark’s like, ‘Yeah, OK, because he’s zoning in on your …’” Ripa explained, citing the former soap opera star’s unconcerned response.

Despite her immediate reaction, the TV personality grew to admire the sultry image over the past two decades.

“Do you know that I often rifle through the shoebox? And I go, ‘Well, just remember! It used to look like this!’” she joked.

Ripa shares sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21, with the actor, and they still keep the romance alive after 26 years of marriage.

“We’ve been together a long time, but all Mark has to do is look at me [and I] feel so special, so pretty and so young,” Ripa told ET Canada in 2020.

“It’s probably his superpower. He knows how to treat his spouse like the only person in the world,” she added. “He’s got the best smile I’ve ever seen, so when he smiles it’s like the sun’s shining on you. … He’s got this magic ability to be present and part of everything, so I feel very fortunate. I’m very lucky!”

