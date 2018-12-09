Mike Sorrentino‘s got himself a situation, but at least his Jersey Shore castmates have his back. Vinny Guadagnino proves that their friendship extends beyond the boundaries of the Garden State.

“We all love [Mike], I love him, we’re all thinking about him,” Guadagnino, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at Jingle Ball 2018 in New York City on Friday, December 7, adding that the cast members of the hit MTV show “are keeping him close to our hearts.” (Sorrentino, 36, is ordered to surrender to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons on, or soon after, January 15, 2019, for tax evasion.)

Sorrentino, also known as The Situation, was sentenced to eight months in prison with two years supervised probation on October 5. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, and his brother, Marc, were indicted in September 2014. He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January of this year and faced a five-year prison sentence. Marc was sentenced to 24 months in prison on the same day.

Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick were spotted hugging and shaking hands with Sorrentino before he headed inside the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, for sentencing.

Despite the news, the Staten Island native married his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, on November 1. Guadagnino, Farley, 32, Polizzi, 31, Cortese, 31, Ortiz-Magro, 33, DelVecchio, 38, and Pivarnick, 32, were among the guests, with Farley and Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, respectively, serving as flower girls.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” Sorrentino and Pesce, 33, gushed in an exclusive statement to Us at the time. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

