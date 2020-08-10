Here to slay! Viola Davis is on board with one fan’s tweak to the Kylie Jenner cameo in Cardi B‘s “WAP” music video.

“Who did this? 😩🤣😍 #HowToGetAwayWithWAP,” the 54-year-old Oscar winner wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 9, alongside an edit of her face on the 23-year-old reality star’s body.

Taraji P. Henson, Questlove, SZA and more stars couldn’t contain their laughter in the comments of Davis’ post. “Hahah but why do I love it 🔥😂,” Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams wrote.

The most supportive comment of all, however, came from the 27-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper herself. “I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know,” Cardi tweeted on Sunday, sharing the hilarious edit on her own feed.

On Friday, August 7, Cardi broke the internet with the video for her latest single with Megan Thee Stallion. Jenner was one of many famous faces to appear in the visual, along with Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto and Rubi Rose. Despite the fierce female empowerment on display in the video, fans weren’t too happy with the decision to include the Kylie Cosmetics founder in such an otherwise diverse group of women.

“Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door,” one fan tweeted about the video on Sunday. “If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

Cardi, however, was quick to fire back at the negativity surrounding Jenner’s cameo, noting that the makeup mogul was “so lovely” to her daughter, Kulture, and her sister, Hennessy, at Stormi Webster‘s birthday party.

“Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f–kin ass off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?” the Grammy winner replied. “The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your ass. … Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f–kin race.”