FOMO! Wells Adams recently admitted that he and girlfriend Sarah Hyland will “definitely” get engaged eventually, but he has a different wedding on his mind right now — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s!

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 34, hosts the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast with Brandi Cyrus and considers himself a friend of her famous family, so he was a little bit surprised that he wasn’t asked to attend the long-term couple’s secret ceremony.

“I complained [to Brandi] that I wasn’t invited to the wedding,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, January 4, while promoting his latest podcast, “Pratt Cast,” with Stephanie Pratt,which premiered on Monday, January 7. “You know, I thought I was really close with Tish [Cyrus]. I thought I was a memorable guy. It’s messed up that I wasn’t invited to the wedding. I thought [Billy Ray Cyrus] and I were close.”

Adams added before jokingly starting to cry, “I was just upset that I wasn’t there, you know?” The Bachelorette alum grew up in Nashville, which is how he met Brandi, 31, and subsequently “became friends with the [Cyrus] family.”

While Adams is a little bitter that he didn’t get to watch the Last Song costars say “I do,” he wishes the newlyweds nothing but the best. “I’m happy for them,” he said. “I think everyone knew it was going to happen.”

As for his own wedding to the 28-year-old Modern Family star, Adams explained that Brandi, Tish, 51, and Billy Ray, 57, “will definitely be invited,” but isn’t sure about the Hannah Montana alum.

“I don’t know if Miley is getting invited, alright?” he quipped. “I’ve met Miley, like, seven times, and I don’t know if she ever really remembered me. She’s like, ‘Uh … hey, Wells, OK!’”

The former radio DJ and Wedding Year actress met on social media, started dating in October 2017 and moved into a house together 10 months later.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

