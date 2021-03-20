Buzzy BFFs! Whitney Cummings gushed about her longtime friend Chrissy Teigen while telling Us about her most iconic social media photos.

During a game of Us Weekly’s “Instagram Breakdown,” the comedian, 38, shared the stories behind some of her memorable snaps over the years, including a selfie with the Cravings author, 35, from a trip to see bees.

“Chrissy is just the best person and it’s, annoying, frankly,” she exclusively told Us, after seeing a photo of the pair wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic from October 2020. “I’m obsessed with bees and she found this place called the Valley Hive. And they show you how bees work and bees are just, they’re so incredible.”

The I’m Fine…And Other Lies author revealed that Teigen’s kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, whom she shares with husband John Legend, came along for the outing, calling it a “bright spot” in the pandemic.

Cummings noted that Teigen is an “amazing mom” before joking that she plans to enlist the Chrissy’s Court star’s cooking expertise to use all the honey and honeycomb they got from the trip.

“I’m gonna make her cook for me. She’s my chef. My personal chef [at] $5 an hour,” she said, adding she wanted to make a honeycomb cake with the products. “She’s very affordable.”

The Washington, D.C. native noted that Teigen has “figured out a way to live her life where she’s obviously famous, but you forget she’s Chrissy. She’s just so normal.”

The 2 Broke Girls creator also fangirled over a snap she took with Paris Hilton in December 2020, telling Us that her mind was “blown” when she met the Simple Life alum, 40.

“I used to buy Us Weeklys to follow Paris Hilton,” she admitted. “When I first moved to L.A. I would go to Book Soup and there would be all of the Us Weekly [magazines] and I didn’t have any money, so I would just read them and then put them back. Paris Hilton, like, I’m so on board with her. She was the first influencer.”

Cummings’ inner circle also includes Olivia Munn, whom she posed with for a pandemic selfie in November 2020 while celebrating Thanksgiving together, after years of being “jealous” of her Hollywood success.

“I don’t have a family, really. I think it’s never too late to build the family you never had or accentuate,” she said of the holiday dinner, noting all her guests got tested for COVID-19 before coming over. “For Thanksgiving, it was all the orphans. Chrissy Teigen sent me all her Cravings stuff that I didn’t know how to use. I hired a [chef].”

The Whitney alum joked that before Munn, 40, joined her for misfit holidays, the pair were super competitive — at least on her end.

“I used to be so jealous of her because we came up at the same time and she just took all the jobs and deserved them, and was so funny and sparkly,” she recalled. “I had her on my podcast and I was, like, ‘I’ve spent so much time on you.’ You know when you like make up a story in your head, someone’s like your nemesis?”

She laughed before adding, “We’re so competitive with each other and it’s such a waste of energy. When we finally just got to hang out together, I was, like, ‘Why aren’t we friends?’ [She’s], like, ‘Probably because you are jealous of me?’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi