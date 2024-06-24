Whoopi Goldberg had a stern message for anybody making fun of Prince William’s viral dance moves at the Eras Tour.

“My goodness, it’s the guy’s birthday. Lighten up!” Goldberg said Monday, June 24, on The View. “It’s the guy’s birthday, let him do what he does.”

William, who turned 42 on Friday, June 21, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium with son Prince George, 10, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, that evening.

At the concert, William could be seen boogieing from his box seats to Swift’s “Shake It Off,” which drew widespread reaction online.

Related: Every Celebrity Who Went to 1 of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concerts in London Taylor Swift sold out Wembley Stadium eight times on her Eras Tour for both fans and celebrities alike. Swift, 34, kicked off her London residency on June 21, where she performed a three-hour set of her biggest musical hits from Fearless to The Tortured Poets Department. While she grooved to her sick beats from the […]

Goldberg’s take was supported by her View cohosts, who pointed out the difficult year the royal family has been having.

“These kids have gone through so much,” Ana Navarro said. “Their mother’s dealing with cancer, their grandfather’s dealing with cancer.”

It was a take shared by View cohost Sunny Hostin, who said, “That was pure, unadulterated joy for a man whose wife is suffering from cancer. Can’t we enjoy that for him? Come on.”

Sara Haines commended William for his freedom of expression, even if his dancing skills might not have been the most polished.

“I’m a big believer in ‘dance like no one’s watching,’” Haines, 46, said. “That’s the time, even if you have to close your eyes when you’re dancing. There are a lot of times when I wouldn’t want anyone to see me dance. Everyone is watching him.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin was similarly enamored with William’s moves, saying, “Go off, future king.”

“I loved it,” Farah Griffin, 35, added. “I wasn’t expecting big moves out of William, so I like that he gave them.”

Farah Griffin further noted the pop culture phenomenon that the Eras Tour has become, which extended to all three sold-out shows Swift played in London over the weekend.

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: Selen... Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

“The Eras Tour is such a moment,” she said. “This had everything. You had Travis Kelce in a top hat on stage. You had Prince William dancing. Hugh Grant admitting to doing shots with Travis Kelce afterward and saying he’s a Swiftie.”

However, not everybody’s Eras Tour behavior drew widespread acclaim at the View roundtable, with Navarro criticizing Tom Cruise’s lack of dancing and enthusiasm at the Saturday, June 22, show.

“He did the least amount,” she joked. “He was like me at the Beyoncé concert pretending I knew the lyrics.”

But Goldberg was quick to shut down that narrative too.

“Watch it,” Goldberg told Navarro. “Don’t mess with my Tom.”