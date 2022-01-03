Feeling OK. Whoopi Goldberg was noticeably absent during The View’s return from its holiday break after she recently contracted the coronavirus.

“Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back, probably, next week,” cohost Joy Behar explained during the Monday, January 3, episode of the ABC series.

Behar, 79, noted that the Sister Act star, 66, is vaccinated and has received her COVID-19 booster shot so her “symptoms have been very, very mild.”

The Joy Behar: Say Anything alum noted that the entire cast and crew for The View are being “super cautious” amid the spike in coronavirus cases and a new surge of the omicron variant following the Christmas season.

“We’ll be checking with her soon,” the comedian said.

Behar added that both she and the rest of the show’s panel, which includes Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro, were filming remotely from their respective homes out of an abundance of caution this week.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are this year,” Behar told the audience on Monday. “Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see, we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely — hopefully for just a week. I’m praying that it’s just a week, but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.”

The Ghost actress, however, isn’t the only member of The View family that has recently been affected by the rise in COVID-19 cases. Hostin, 53, revealed on the show that her mom also tested positive for the virus over the holiday break but has since recovered.

“I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s, and it was extremely difficult,” the I Am These Truths author said, noting that her husband, Emmanuel Hostin’s parents both died from COVID-19 in December 2020 and January 2021. “My mom also tested positive for COVID. We’re all negative now and thank god Manny and the kids and my dad were negative and remain negative.”

Outside of The View, multiple celebrities have opened up about being sick with COVID-19 on both the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays this year.

Ashley Tisdale, for example, reflected on her 10-day isolation period on Wednesday, December 29, after testing positive for the virus earlier in the month. She attributed her “many rituals” of self-care as part of the reason she got through the illness. “I feel even more inspired to dig even deeper into wellness and mental health @frenshe. It’s now time to heal and explore what it means to truly take care of ourselves ❤️,” the 36-year-old actress wrote via Instagram at the time.

Debra Messing, on the other hand, revealed her positive diagnosis on Thursday, December 30, ahead of New Year’s Eve. “I’m COVID POSITIVE,” the Will & Grace alum, 53, wrote via social media. “Yup. Happy New Year! Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021. The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake. So for the next 10 days — while in quarantine — I will beautify … Or maybe I’ll sleep.”