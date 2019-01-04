Hitting double digits! Moët has been the official champagne of the Golden Globes for over a quarter century with their relationship going strong since the 1930s, but their Toast for a Cause initiative is hitting its 10-year-mark at the 2019 award show.

Toast for a Cause invites nominees to raise a glass with Moët Minis in support of their favorite charities, including American Red Cross, Planned Parenthood and Time’s Up.

For each toast raised, Moët donates $1,000 to the chosen organization in the nominees’ name and since its initial launch, Moët has provided over $250,000 to key charities and causes across the country. A-listers like George and Amal Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence have all joined in and Hugh Jackman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have become regulars and participate year after year.

Moët’s Toast for a Cause proves that the Golden Globes are more than just about the glitz and glam and make it a point to use this opportunity as a stage for change. Besides women wearing black dresses in solidarity at last year’s show, majority of the toasts went to Time’s Up last year to support the #MeToo movement.

This year, Moët has made a commitment to raise awareness among viewers watching at home and will them to make their own toast and select from three causes including International Aid, Equal Representation and Disaster Relief.

Viewers at home can hashtag the cause they would like to raise awareness for and the brand will match funds raised on this year’s red carpet to donate equally to the causes. What’s even more is that those who participate at home will be entered for a chance to win a trip to next year’s Golden Globes.

The show will air live on NBC from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

