For former WWE star Mandy Rose, joining OnlyFans was a “life-changing” decision.

“Financially, I have been doing really well. And honestly, personally and mentally, I’ve been doing amazing,” Rose, 33, shared in an interview with TMZ Sports published on Monday, September 25. “I have so much more time to spend with my family and just get involved in some more things that I never thought that I would get involved in.”

While Rose, whose full name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, didn’t reveal the amount of money she’s made off the social media platform, she confirmed that she has “a lot of financial freedom right now.”

“That’s why I’m so grateful that I’m able to help my family right now and rejuvenate their business they’ve got going on and just continue with my future,” Rose said. “So, it’s been pretty lucrative.”

Related: Who Has Made $1 Million? Breaking Down Celebrities' OnlyFans Salaries Knowing their worth. As OnlyFans made a name for itself as an online subscription service for content creators, many stars took advantage of their large audience by joining the website. OnlyFans allows people to put out any sort of content, including nude photos, at a price they think their followers will pay to view them. […]

Since being released from the WWE in December 2022, Rose has kept herself busy with her skincare line, Amarose Beauty, and helping out with the relocation of her family’s New York Italian deli.

The athlete joined OnlyFans earlier this month and has been met with a “great” response from fans thus far. “I love having this direct relationship with my fans where we chat all day, they can see all the behind-the-scenes action of my day-to-day, photo shoots, you know, all that spicy content,” she told the outlet. “So, it’s been amazing and honestly, it’s just been a blessing.”

In addition to connecting with fans, Rose is happy to have some more control over her career. “You could have a job and then tomorrow, god forbid, you could be without a job,” the model explained. “I just feel like it’s always good to be in control of your future, who you surround yourself around and just own that and be able to monetize off of that, as well, because you really never know at the end of the day.”

Related: WWE Babies! Athletes Who Have Started Families Over the Years Professional wrestlers turned parents! Dwayne Johnson, Nikki Bella and more WWE athletes have started families. The actor became a dad in May 1997 when he and then-wife Dany Garcia welcomed their daughter, Simone. Following their split 10 years later, the California native moved on with Lauren Hashian. He and the singer share daughters Jasmine and […]

While she is “forever grateful” to the “amazing platform” that is the WWE, Rose also wants other former wrestlers to know “it’s not the end all be all and there are amazing opportunities afterwards.”

She continued: “I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure. I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy to not really have to think about it as much.”

As for whether she would be open to returning to the ring in the future, she teased, “If the right call comes around and I feel like making an appearance and kind of coming back to any kind of wrestling federation out there, then I’m not saying it’s a no, but right now, I’m pretty busy. So, it’s gotta be the right call.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Rose is one of several celebrities who have opened up about joining OnlyFans. Earlier this month, Sopranos alum Drea de Matteo revealed she joined the platform to “save” her family after losing out on work for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I used to have a lot of money. And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again,” de Matteo, 51, said in an interview with Fox News. “I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family.”