Still melting hearts! Zac Efron shared a swoon-worthy photo with his baby sister, Olivia, while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The 35-year-old actor uploaded the adorable pic on Tuesday, February 14, showing a glimpse of his sweet bond with his youngest sibling. “My valentine,” he captioned the post, adding “#happyvalentinesday.”

In the snap, Efron sat on the couch beside Olivia, who clutched a stuffed dog as she lounged in her PJs. The High School Musical star posed shirtless as he read from a picture book.

The Neighbors actor has frequently showcased his relationship with Olivia, who was born in 2019. His parents — David Efron and Starla Baskett — called it quits in 2016. Along with Olivia — who is David’s daughter from his second marriage — Zac is big brother to Dylan Efron.

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile alum previously shared a cuddly snap with Olivia in July 2021, calling her a “little heartbreaker.” When she celebrated her 3rd birthday in December 2022, Zac gave a glimpse of Olivia’s fun-filled bash.

“Happy bday lil sis 👸,” he gushed at the time, posting two pics from the party. In one photo, the birthday girl closed her eyes as she leaned in for a hug. Zac gave Olivia a sweet kiss on top of her head.

“What’s [sic] Christmas is all about. Love to see it. ❤️❤️,” Bart Johnson — who played Troy Bolton’s dad in the High School Musical franchise — wrote in the comments section at the time.

Dylan, 31, teased in a comment of his own: “I think we spoiled her ❤️.”

The Hairspray actor is serious about his big sibling duties, but he isn’t quite ready to have a little one of his own. While promoting his movie Firestarter — in which he played a father for the first time — Zac confessed that he wasn’t in a hurry to be parent off screen.

“All of a sudden I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part,” he joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought it would just kind of click, but no, that’s not really the case!”

The California native noted that having costar Ryan Kiera Armstrong, then 12, by his side made a big difference. “Luckily, Ryan is just so sweet, she’s just the coolest, and after two days, we had the best bond, so that part got really easy,” he added. “[But] I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of [having kids] for as long as necessary.”

Zac appeared to get flustered by the idea of welcoming children of his own, pointing out that he has “a little bit more growing to do, probably,” before jumping into fatherhood. “I have a healthy respect for parents. I’m very grateful for them all,” he said, giving a sweet wave to his mom in the audience.