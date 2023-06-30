Zac Efron Shares Rare Photo With Younger Siblings During Family Outing

Zac Efron offered a sweet glimpse at a family outing — which included quality time with his youngest siblings.

The actor, 35, took to social media on Thursday, June 29, to share an Instagram photo of him carrying his sister Olivia, 3, and baby brother Henry in his arms while attending Circus Vargas.

Efron later uploaded a video of him and his family watching an aerial act. Zac was holding Olivia in his lap while their father, David Efron, was sitting with Henry in the audience at the show.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever star has documented his close bond with his little sister over the years. In December 2022, Zac uploaded an Instagram snap of him and Olivia sharing a look before he kissed her on her head.

“Happy bday lil sis 👸,” he captioned the adorable upload. Zac’s brother Dylan Efron gushed about their sister as well ahead of her special day, writing via Instagram one month prior, “My sister turns 3 on xmas day— any gift ideas would be greatly appreciated! Just tryin to stay her favorite brother over here 😁.”

Zac has previously opened up about how his role as a dad in 2022’s Firestarter made him want to wait to have children.

“You know what? I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary,” he said during a May 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I have a bit more growing to do, probably.

Zac went on to say that he didn’t consider how much work would go into playing a dad on screen. “I didn’t think about it all that much,” he shared about remaking the 1984 Stephen King movie. “It was a pretty quick intro to the film — and all the sudden I had this daughter.”

The Disney Channel alum continued: “We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat [when filming started], and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought it would just kind of click, but no, that’s not really the case.”

In his interview, Zac also praised his mother, Starla Baskett, and father for the lessons they taught him, adding, “I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much Mom.”

Zac was previously linked to Vanessa Valladares for less than a year in 2021. He has also dated Alexandra Daddario, Lily Collins and Sarah Bro. Zac made headlines for his high-profile romance with High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens when they dated from 2007 to 2010.