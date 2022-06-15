Setting the record straight. Zendaya denied rumors that she’s pregnant with her boyfriend Tom Holland’s baby after fans were fooled by a viral TikTok trend.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” the 25-year-old Euphoria star wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 15. “Just making stuff up for no reason … weekly.”

Rumors of a Zendaya pregnancy began trending on Twitter after a now-deleted TikTok showed a fake Instagram post that made it look like the Dune actress had shared an ultrasound photo. The video then cuts to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade,” a pranking trend known as getting “Krissed.”

Despite the clip’s acknowledgment that the pregnancy rumor was false, some of Zendaya’s fans heard the news secondhand from Twitter and thought it was true.

“Zendaya pregnant! I’m so happy for her and Tom! Great news!!” one Twitter user wrote while another said, “Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a walmart.”

The Greatest Showman actress and Holland, 26, met in 2016 while filming Spider Man: Homecoming. After denying rumors that their friendship was anything more for years, the pair were spotted kissing in July 2021. Earlier this month, Zendaya wished her British beau a happy birthday via Instagram. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she captioned a selfie of them smiling and cuddling.

The sweet post was a rarity on Zendaya’s Instagram grid as the Disney Channel alum typically keeps her personal life offline. While promoting her Netflix film Malcolm & Marie on “The HFPA Conversation” podcast in January 2021, she talked about her relationship with social media.

“I was far more active when I was younger, but over time I think I just — it’s not that I hate it or anything — but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much,” the California native explained.

Holland, for his part, told GQ in November 2021 that he and Zendaya never intended to disclose their relationship to the public.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” the Spiderman actor said of the July 2021 photos of him kissing his costar. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”

The Marvel star continued, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Before her relationship with Holland was confirmed, Zendaya was romantically linked to her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi in February 2020 after he was spotted kissing her on the forehead in New York City. Holland, for his part, was linked to family friend Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020.

