After walking the red carpet separately, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum made a date night out of the Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner.

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, could be seen smiling at a table while listening to a speaker at the Tuesday, September 12, charity gala.

Kravitz looked gorgeous for the event in a sequined Saint Laurent gown while Tatum donned a navy Brioni suit.

More stars including Kim Kardashian, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Wilde and Salma Hayek also attended the dinner.

Kravitz and Tatum have been linked for two years, with Kravitz directing Tatum in her film Pussy Island. In August 2021, they made their first public outing when they were seen riding a BMX bike and grabbing coffee in New York City. Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed their romance.

In July 2022, Tatum gushed over Kravitz’s directing skills. “I’m in awe,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She’s doing better than I did on our first movie with Dog. I mean, jeez, we barely survived and she’s just killing it … She’s one of the more intentional people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Kravitz later returned the favor and praised her boyfriend in an interview with GQ in November 2022. “He’s just a wonderful human,” she said. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do.”

She also explained why the duo has kept their relationship so private: “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

More recently, an insider told Us in June that a pregnancy may be in the future for the couple: “Having a baby is a very real possibility,” they said, explaining that “They are perfectly happy where things are” and have “no plans for an engagement.”

Tatum is already the dad of daughter Everly, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Tatum often opens up about his relationship with his daughter and even called her his “best friend” in a January interview with Vanity Fair. “I just dropped everything and just focused on her,” he said, noting how his split from Dewan helped him form a bond with Everly. “It was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”