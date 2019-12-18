Too Close for Comfort

Pivarnick found herself in a heap of trouble when her Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley slammed her after the mother-of-two found out that her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, was taking things too far with the Staten Island native. During an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that aired in October 2019, Carpinello groped Pivarnick when the seaside gang were at a Las Vegas nightclub. He also kissed his girlfriend’s costar on the cheek. Farley was left in the dark about this until the footage aired.