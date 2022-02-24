Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

December 2021

One week after announcing via Twitter that he and Martin had split, the twosome appeared to reconcile as the model shared a sweet snippet of Aaron cuddling with their son. “Our other little baby bam bam 💕,” the model wrote. “@aaroncarter my fiancé I love you so much happy early birthday in 4 hours 💕😘.”

The video came shortly after TMZ reported that Child Protective Services were called to the musician’s California home and left without incident after concluding their search.