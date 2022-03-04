December 2021

Following his son’s birth, Aaron got honest about how parenthood shaped his life for the better.

“It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago,” he exclusively told Us Weekly during a joint interview with Martin. “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. Every minute now has become so precious and every bit of time that slips by now.”