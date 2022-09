July 2021

The couple teamed up with the Real family, who have been running Tequila Selecto in Mexico for generations, to launch their tequila brand, Calirosa. “I’m proud to announce the moment is finally here!” Levine wrote via Instagram at the time. “Calirosa Tequila is more than a partnership. It’s a bridge between two families in the hopes of bringing something truly special into the marketplace to be enjoyed for generations to come. Salud!!!!!!!”